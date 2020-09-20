SOUTH CHINA – Harold “Hal” Winters, 73, passed away unexpectedly at Eastern Maine Medical Center on Sept. 2, 2020 following cardiac surgery. He left us prematurely, but peacefully, with his wife and two daughters by his side.

Harold was the youngest son of John Kenneth and Betty Jane Winters. His early years were spent in the mid-West until the family relocated to Massachusetts where he completed middle and high school. Hal attended Massachusetts Bay Community College for one year and served in the Army Reserves/National Guard. He graduated from SMVTI in 1971 with an associate in Applied Science Marine Biology and Oceanography degree. He later attended the University of Maine Portland-Gorham (now University of Southern Maine), receiving a Cum Laude Bachelor of Science degree in 1974.

Most of Hal’s 35-year career was with the Maine Dept. of Marine Resources. He began doing field work at the Fisheries Research Station in West Boothbay Harbor, was later promoted to Director of the Industry Services Division, and at retirement had served as Director of the Bureau of Marine Development for 20 years. In 2002, Governor Angus King confirmed his membership in Maine Management Service for excellence in leadership.

Hal enjoyed travel, golf, photography, gardening, kayaking, fishing, boating, “good” cars, good food (he was a grill master in his own right) and genealogy. He especially enjoyed trips to Tortola, Alaska, Virgin Gorda, the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, and the Grand Tetons. His most favorite get-away was “upta camp” on Sebec Lake, which has provided 25 years of wonderful memories. His greatest wish is that the family continues to cherish this special place for many years to come, fondly remembering the past, but creating more of their own memories.

Hal is survived by his wife of 29 years; two daughters and sons-in-law; and six grandchildren; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Besides his parents, Hal was predeceased by an older brother; uncle, and aunt.

A private celebration of Grampy Hal’s life will be held “upta camp”. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service for extended family, friends and former co-workers will be held at a later date in 2021.

Sincere gratitude is extended to the staff at Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft and the CCU staff at Eastern Maine Medical Center for the caring, professional, and personal attention provided to Hal and his family during such a difficult and emotional time.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta, ME 04330. To read the full obituary, post memories or condolences, or read further regarding charitable contributions, please go to the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

