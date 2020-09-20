AUGUSTA – Malcolm G. Perry, 83, of South Belfast Avenue, died peacefully at home on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 with his family by his side.

He was born in Gardiner on April 25, 1937, the son of George and Arlene (Markham) Perry.

After high school, Malcolm served with the U.S Airforce during Korea. He later became an officer with the Augusta Police Department, retiring in 1979 as a lieutenant. He was a member of St. Michael Parish (St. Andrews) and the Boynton-Webber American Legion Post #179 in South China. Malcolm enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his wife, Linda Perry in 2015; a brother, Donald Perry, a sister, Lorraine Edwards; and a son-in-law, Ed Girard.

He is survived by a son, Dean Perry of Augusta, two daughters, Deborah Stewart and her husband Scott of Chelsea and Betty St.Hilaire and her husband Jon of Winthrop; three brothers, Bernard Perry and his wife Carole of Vassalboro, Stephen Perry of Augusta, and Burt Perry and his wife Pam of Whitefield; his grandchildren, Eric Girard and his partner Sunnie, Kristina Giroux and her partner Greg, Adam Giroux and his partner Bri, and Bryant Goroux and his partner Nina; four great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Kolby, Lillyahna and Evan; also many nieces nephews and cousins.

There will be no visiting hours or funeral services. Private burial with military honors will be held in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon Road, Augusta.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to

HealthReach Hospice,

P.O. Box 828,

Waterville 04903.

Guest Book