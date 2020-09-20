WATERVILLE – Colette passed away at home on Sept. 17, 2020. She was born in Waterville on July 25, 1936 to Henri Mailloux and Anne Marie Pelletier Mailloux.Colette graduated from Waterville High School in 1954 and Catherine Laboure School of Nursing in 1957. She worked at Sisters Hospital before having her children and at various nursing homes and home health agencies after her children were grown.She was married to her loving husband, Larry Theriault for over 60 years, until he passed away last year. She is survived by five children, Joseph Jr. and wife Celeste, Daniel and wife Vickie, sons, Patrick and Rodney and daughter, Catherine Taylor and husband Daniel; three grandchildren, Danielle Woods and husband Jesse, Eric Theriault and wife Kristina, Dustin Taylor and wife Sara; five great-grandchildren, Caden and Atley Woods, Olive Theriault and her little brother that is expected any day, and Wyatt and Sofia Taylor.Colette, along with her husband Larry were avid fans of Waterville High School sports as well as the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and Colby Hockey. They especially enjoyed Waterville hockey, football and soccer. They rarely missed a game when their children and grandchildren were playing and continued to go watch the games long after they were done playing.Colette also enjoyed knitting and crocheting and her family were the recipients of many nice sweaters, mittens and other things.There will be a mass of Christian Burial at Notre Dame Church followed by a burial at the VA cemetery in Augusta. You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Marie’s guestbook at http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com. A service of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville, ME 04901. (207) 872-7676 In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Travis Mills Foundation 747 Western Avenue, Manchester, ME 04351or online attravismillsfoundation.org

