WATERVILLE – Marion Jane Fitzgerald Harris, 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Waterville on Sept. 16, 2020. Marion was born in Portland to Cecile Legendre Fitzgerald and Robert James Fitzgerald. Marion was a graduate of Waterville High School.

After graduation Marion joined the United States Navy as a W.A.V.E and it was during her station in Brooklyn, N.Y. that she met her future husband, Richard Frank Harris. They married in 1958 in Waterville and celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this year. Due to military service they traveled early in their marriage and were stationed in Rota, Spain, and Oakland, Calif.

Marion was a communicant of Sacred Heart and Notre Dame Catholic Church. She was also a member of American Legion Ladies Auxillary and the local VFW. Marion was a homemaker for many years when her children were young. She was a girl scout leader. Later she was employed at C.F. Hathaway for several years. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and family time.

After retirement, Marion and Richard split their time between Florida and Maine where they enjoyed square dancing. She also enjoyed playing golf and bridge. They made several trips to Arkansas for Richard’s family reunions.

Marion is survived by her husband, Richard; her children, Robert, Audie (Jeff Pomerleau), Wanda, and William; grandsons, Joseph Lewis (Sarah), Eliot and Nolan Pomerleau. She is also survived by her identical twin sister, Marie Varney (son Charles) and brother, Robert Fitzgerald. She is predeceased by her sister, Dorothy.

At her request there will be no services.

A service of Advantage Funeral and Cremation Service, 999 Forest Ave., Portland, ME 04103. (207) 899-4605.

