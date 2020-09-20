GARDINER – Mary Violet Lajoie, 56, of Gardiner, died unexpectedly Sunday Sept. 13, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Augusta on April 19, 1964, the daughter of Arnold and Marjorie (Henderson) Sirois.

In the hardest of times, Mary was a woman who knew how to have a good time and enjoy a loud cackle with those she loved. She was someone who prided herself on her extensive vocabulary; of which she showed no fear in using to tell you exactly what her opinion was. While the light of her life was invariably her son, Mary brought her own light to the world with her welcoming heart. With her always open door, she offered companionship and a safe place to all that entered her home. Mary’s memory will forever be carried and appreciated by those close to her.

She is predeceased by her parents, Arnold and Marjorie Sirois; and her three brothers, David Sirois, Ernie Sirois, and Jerry Sirois.

Mary is survived by her son, Darien Lajoie and girlfriend Amber Perry, of Pittston; nephew, Josh Sirois, niece, Jennifer Laliberte; brother, Arnold Sirois, sister, Joann Caswell; lifelong friend, Robert Loring; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends.

There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Gardiner.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

