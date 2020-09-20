WINSLOW – Myra Evelyn Powell, 95, passed away on Thursday evening, Sept. 17, 2020, with her family by her side.

Myra was born in Brooks on May 7, 1925, the daughter of Thomas and Leversie (Maskel) Dyer. After graduating from Waterville High School in 1942, she went on to work at Keyes Fiber. Myra also worked for Dyer Brothers, the family well drilling business. Myra went on to marry James Powell in 1950 and they had two children, Raymond Powell and Patricia Poulin.

Myra’s husband’s naval career took them to several duty stations along the East Coast and to the North African country of Morocco. Beginning in Norfolk, Va., the family then did tours of duty to include Newport, R.I.; New London, Conn.; Winter Harbor; Kenetrai, Morocco -a small Naval communications base, and their last duty station – Fort George G. Meade, Md.

Upon her husband’s retirement from the Navy, she and the family returned to Maine where her children finished school at Winslow High and went on to graduate from the University of Maine. Throughout her life, flowers were one of her biggest passions. Myra was known for her bountiful flowerbeds filled with tulips, roses, Easter lilies, and daffodils. She also loved preparing holiday meals and baking sweet treats. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy.

Myra was predeceased by her parents; husband of almost 59 years, James C. Powell; her brothers, Kenneth Dyer, Ronald Dyer, Ralph Dyer, Raymond Dyer, and her sisters Myrtle Hubbard, Bernice Fish, and Leversie Doeing.

She is survived by her son, Raymond Powell and wife Milagros, and daughter, Patricia Poulin and husband Michael; her grandchildren, James Powell and wife Sarah, Elizabeth Hubbard and husband Michael, Sara Poulin, Timothy Poulin and wife Nicole, Raymond Powell Jr. and wife Marie, Janet Powell and Wade Albert. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Tanner, Savannah and Madison Hubbard, Elijah Powell, Myra Powell, Ava Powell, Akela Albert, Claire Powell, Bradley Poulin; and her nephews, Thomas and Raymond Dyer and Robert Fish.

Visiting and Service will be held on Sept 22 at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main Street Fairfield. Visiting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service to start at 11 a.m., following the service there will be a burial at Howard Cemetery, 748 Augusta Rd. Winslow.

