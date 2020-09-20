TARPON SPRINGS – Paul E. Dall passed away unexpectedly in Tarpon Springs, Fla. on June 25, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 14, 1941 to John and Adrienne Dall of Waterville, Maine. He grew up in the city’s north end and was a member of Waterville High School’s class of 1959. He went on to graduate from the University of Maine at Orono in 1963 earning a bachelor’s degree in Bacteriology. Following graduation, he served in the US Army in New York, and later became employed by the Keyes Fibre Company where he worked for 30 years as a research chemist.

Paul married Katherine Foster in the summer of 1966 and soon after built the family home on China Lake where they raised their two daughters. He was an avid runner, and all-around outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed gardening, boating, hunting, and fishing. After retiring, he moved to Boothbay Harbor and spent many years working in his gardens and on various landscaping projects.

He was very proud of his three grandchildren and always looked forward to their summertime visits to Boothbay. Paul was a family man and someone that we could always depend on to be there for us. He will be missed greatly.

He was predeceased by his parents John and Adrienne Dall; his brother Richard Dall, and his former wife Katherine Foster Dall. He is survived by daughters Joanna Dall and Allison Hall, son-in-law Michael Gaffney; grandchildren Nick, Katie, and Jack; brothers John Dall and George Dall, sister Joyce Armstrong; as well as his special friend Rita Greene. He is also survived by his brother and sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and family friends.

A private service will be held at a later date.

