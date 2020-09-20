This weekend I was disappointed to see a hand-written sign appear at the end of my road. It contained a three-line “poem” asking people to not vote for a candidate. Contained within that message was a racist, misogynistic slur against said candidate’s running mate. This morning it seems this sign has reappeared in my neighborhood.

I ask whomever is responsible to consider how you would feel if you were the one referred to on that sign — or your mother, sister or aunt.

I know I will never change your choice of candidate but please respect someone else’s choice.

 

Peggi Loveless

Sidney

