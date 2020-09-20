This weekend I was disappointed to see a hand-written sign appear at the end of my road. It contained a three-line “poem” asking people to not vote for a candidate. Contained within that message was a racist, misogynistic slur against said candidate’s running mate. This morning it seems this sign has reappeared in my neighborhood.
I ask whomever is responsible to consider how you would feel if you were the one referred to on that sign — or your mother, sister or aunt.
I know I will never change your choice of candidate but please respect someone else’s choice.
Peggi Loveless
Sidney
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Columns
J.P. Devine Podcast: Western wildfire moves like a battalion of demons
-
Food & Dining
Un-fair! We miss fair fare
-
Food & Dining
Dine Out: The restaurant industry is forever changed, for worse and for better
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 20
-
Letters to the Editor
Trump’s attitude toward military is repulsive
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.