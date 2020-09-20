Sen. Susan Collins has one last chance to redeem herself in the eyes of the citizens of Maine, to truly have her Margaret Chase Smith moment. Sen. Collins squandered her first chance when she voted to acquit President Trump at the end of the impeachment trial. She has another opportunity staring her in the face right now.

What Sen. Collins needs to do is publicly announce that she considers Donald Trump a profoundly divisive and destructive leader as president and that she will be voting for Joe Biden. She should then announce that she would prefer to see the U.S. Senate in the hands of the Democrats and as such she is encouraging Maine voters to vote for Sara Gideon.

If Susan Collins wants to have any kind of truly positive legacy after her long tenure as a U.S. Senator from Maine, this is the course she must take.

Unfortunately, we very much doubt that Sen. Collins has the courage or wisdom to make this sacrifice for the good of us all.

Bruce and Kathy Letsch

West Gardiner

