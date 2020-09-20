Sen. Susan Collins has one last chance to redeem herself in the eyes of the citizens of Maine, to truly have her Margaret Chase Smith moment. Sen. Collins squandered her first chance when she voted to acquit President Trump at the end of the impeachment trial. She has another opportunity staring her in the face right now.
What Sen. Collins needs to do is publicly announce that she considers Donald Trump a profoundly divisive and destructive leader as president and that she will be voting for Joe Biden. She should then announce that she would prefer to see the U.S. Senate in the hands of the Democrats and as such she is encouraging Maine voters to vote for Sara Gideon.
If Susan Collins wants to have any kind of truly positive legacy after her long tenure as a U.S. Senator from Maine, this is the course she must take.
Unfortunately, we very much doubt that Sen. Collins has the courage or wisdom to make this sacrifice for the good of us all.
Bruce and Kathy Letsch
West Gardiner
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Columns
J.P. Devine Podcast: Western wildfire moves like a battalion of demons
-
Food & Dining
Un-fair! We miss fair fare
-
Food & Dining
Dine Out: The restaurant industry is forever changed, for worse and for better
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 20
-
Letters to the Editor
Trump’s attitude toward military is repulsive
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.