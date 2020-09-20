Donald Trump and Bob Woodward are responsible for the deaths of nearly 200,000 Americans, as I write this on Sept. 10. I will skip Trump, since I am neither surprised nor astonished.

As a reporter for nearly 40 years, this message is for Woodward and all reporters, everywhere. Let me be brief: If someone tells their mental health counselor that they have a plan to kill themselves, the counselor is required by law to immediately report the person to authorities — for their client’s protection and the protection of the public. Most importantly, for the protection of the public.

Reporters are not gods. They cannot simply hear and record the most vile, dangerous, and life-and-death statements from a president — or criminal — and then quit for the day and go home for dinner and a movie. Their editors would not allow such a thing. Woodward telling us he did not sound the alarm about the deadliest pandemic in 100 years because he had not confirmed what Trump told him is bosh, poppycock, gibberish.

Sadly, I argue that Woodward has no more affection for Americans than Trump. He did not lie, except that omission is a form of lie. Just think — one person really could have changed the world.

It could have been Trump. It could have been Woodward. They changed the world, for certain. But they could have saved it. They both deserve equal contempt.

Liz Mockler

Randolph

