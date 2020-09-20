I have been a eace advocate since the Vietnam war, and have not been a fan of most of our recent military operations, but I found President Trump’s attitude and remarks about our fallen soldiers repulsive as well (“Trump disparages US war dead as ‘suckers,’ reports says,” Sept. 3). Almost everyone knows someone in the military, and knows we have lost too many brave souls in these campaigns, and to disrespect them in such a manner, especially as commander in chief, is despicable to all but his most deluded cult followers.

Trump’s comment about those in the military being “suckers” galled me the most (and I have no doubt the multiple first-hand reports are true).

The fact is that so many of these young recruits are there because they are poor — something Trump would never understand. They either have no other valid employment choices in some of these rural areas, or more typically, they have no access to higher education except join the military — that is what they “get out of it,” Mr. Trump.

The fact that they have to risk their lives to get an education in this “great” land speaks volumes about our rulers’ priorities, including supporting a bloated military budget while people’s needs go unmet.

To be a truly great country we need affordable education through college, business or trade schools, affordable medical care for all, and publicly-owned utilities. In short, in addition to more democracy, we need lots more socialism as well. Make sure you vote carefully — remember in November.

Bia Winter

Mount Vernon

