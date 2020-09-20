Tony Gerow performs to an empty theater Friday as he practices for his solo performance to be recorded for the #featureFriday performance, which spotlights local performers at the Waterville Opera House. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

The Waterville Opera House posts a new #FeatureFriday video every Friday starring a local community performer and member of the theater family.

Will Stecher performed “Beautiful City” from “Godspell,” the musical composed by Stephen Schwartz with the book by John-Michael Tebelak, during a recording Friday for the #FeatureFriday performance.

Tony Gerow also performed before an empty theater Friday, as he practiced for his solo performance to be recorded for the #FeatureFriday performance.

To see all the performances, see www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Waterville+Opera+House.

Will Stecher performs “Beautiful City” from “Godspell” during a recording for the #featureFriday performance, which spotlights local performers at the Waterville Opera House. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

