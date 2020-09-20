The Waterville Opera House posts a new #FeatureFriday video every Friday starring a local community performer and member of the theater family.
Will Stecher performed “Beautiful City” from “Godspell,” the musical composed by Stephen Schwartz with the book by John-Michael Tebelak, during a recording Friday for the #FeatureFriday performance.
Tony Gerow also performed before an empty theater Friday, as he practiced for his solo performance to be recorded for the #FeatureFriday performance.
To see all the performances, see www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Waterville+Opera+House.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine Sept. 20 police log
-
Arts & Entertainment
Waterville Opera House singers entertain virtual audience
-
Local & State
Lakes regions businesses report solid summers, lodging businesses make gains after May woes
-
Local & State
Historic Brunswick hotel sold at auction
-
Local & State
Summary of proposed changes to Richmond’s land use ordinance
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.