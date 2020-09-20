SEATTLE — New England running back James White was inactive for Sunday’s game against Seattle following the death of his father Tyrone in South Florida.
NBC reported just before kickoff that White’s father had been killed in a car accident in Broward County, Florida and that his mother was in serious condition.
Miami-Dade Police also tweeted about Tyrone White’s death. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also sent condolences to James White prior to kickoff. Wilson and White were teammates at Wisconsin.
James White is in his seventh season with the Patriots.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Trump attacks Collins over Supreme Court nomination timeline
-
Community
University of Maine project tells story of COVID-19 pandemic through arts
-
Local & State
Maine reports another death and 29 new COVID-19 cases, 18 in York County
-
Local & State
Photos: Augusta honors the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
-
Editorials
Our View: ‘Long haulers’ reveal true scope of COVID crisis