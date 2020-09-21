Apple-picking time, a fall tradition in Maine, has arrived
An apple a day really can help keep the doctor away, and even during a pandemic, apple picking can be a healthy outdoor activity, with masks and precautions in place.
Posted
Share
SCROLL
Mike Wickman of Biddeford hoists up his son Sig, 6, so he can get an apple at Snell Family Farm in Buxton on Sept. 12, their first day of pick-your-own. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
Fallen apples rest under a tree at Snell Family Farm in Buxton. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
Evelyn Anderson, 11, and her friend Kaylee Napolitano, 11, left, both of Windham sample apples in a tree at Snell Family Farm. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
Forrest Boundi, 4, of Westbrook picked and sampled apples with his mother and cousins on Sept. 12 at Snell Family Farm. Their pick-your-own apple season goes through mid-October. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
McIntosh apples are ready for picking. They thrive in cold climates, are exceptionally juicy and make great applesauce. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
Dustin Stevens, left, and Nathan Merrill of Gorham pick Premier Honeycrisp apples, which ripen earlier in the season than regular Honeycrisp, at Orchard Ridge Farm and Specialty Market in Gorham. Stevens said he planned to eat some and bake others into an apple crisp. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
Nathan Merrill, left, and Dustin Stevens of Gorham walk between rows of apple trees after filling their bags at Orchard Ridge Farm. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
A branch laden with apples bends at Orchard Ridge Farm. The farm offers low-spray fruit with varieties you won’t typically see in grocery stores, like Sweet16, SnowSweet, and Frostbite. Frostbite’s descendants include Honeycrisp and Sweet16. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
Josh Fletcher of Portland and Miranda Nicely plan to have a baking contest between them – he would bake a pie against her apple crisp. They picked at Orchard Ridge in Gorham on Sept.15. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
Josh Fletcher of Portland and Miranda Nicely juggle Premier Honeycrisp apples at Orchard Ridge. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
Fruit pickers lean against a barn at Doles Orchard in Limington. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
Two-year-old Niko Hyman of Hiram looks for an apple to pick with the help of his cousin Kaitlyn Carr of Porter, center, and his grandmother Joann Cope of Cornish at Doles Orchard in Limington on Sept. 16. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
A barn sign identifies apples with ribbon colors at Doles Orchard in Limington. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
Julie Russell and her son Billy Rollins of Kennebunkport look for apples at Doles Orchard. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
Avery Enos, 9, picks apples with her family at Hansel’s Orchard in North Yarmouth on Sept. 16. Margie Hansel, who has owned the orchard for 16 years, said she believes the trees were planted in the late 1930s. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
Often apple pickers pick into baskets and transfer apples into bags when they pay, but this year they are prepaying and picking straight into the bag at Hansel’s Orchard. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographe Buy this Photo
Alexander Robich, 7, tries to help Luke Brown, 9, pick an apple at Hansel’s Orchard on Sept.16. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
Rebecca Robich, who works as a scientist, said she tried to make an apple-picking trip a learning experience, since the kids are in a hybrid school model and had the afternoon off. She talked to the boys about the different ways seeds are dispersed in nature on their drive over. From left, Robich, Alexander Robich, 7, Luke Brown, 9, and McIntyre Robich, 9, take a break from picking at Hansel’s Orchard. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
Sue Mitchell of Freeport walks into Hansel’s Orchard to pick Cortland apples on Sept. 16. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
Mary Gotsell, left, and Carol Strob of Ogunquit carry their haul through the orchard at Spiller Farm in Wells on Sept. 11. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
Annie Sedoric of Rye, N.H., shares a laugh with Olivia Sanford (obscured by leaves) of Kennebunk while picking McIntosh apples at Spiller Farm. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
Will Morrissey, 3, samples a Macintosh apple at Spiller Farm in Wells. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo
Apples today, pumpkins tomorrow. Hay bales and pumpkins are visible through the greenhouse doors at Spiller Farm. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo