Kennebec County Superior Court Justice William Stokes said Monday he will be carefully considering three factors in a lawsuit asking him to order Maine’s top election official to, among other things, extend the deadline for accepting an absentee ballots in the coming November elections.

The suit is one of dozens that have been filed around the country by the Alliance for Retired Workers and Vote.org seeking to loosen absentee voting laws in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stokes said he will consider whether the burden being placed on voters who want to cast an absentee ballot during the pandemic is too great under Maine’s current system, whether he has any authority to do anything about it and whether it’s in the state’s best interests to keep its current system in place to protect against possible voter fraud.

Stokes set an 11 a.m. hearing on Tuesday to hear closing arguments from the opposing lawyers in the case including those representing MaineSecretary of State Matthew Dunlap, the plaintiffs and an attorney representing the Maine Republican Party and the reelection campaign of President Trump, who are arguing against the changes.

Presently, 19 states and the District of Columbia allow some form of ballot counting after Election Day for ballots that were postmarked on or by Election Day. While some states have relatively short windows for counting those ballots. others allow ballots to be counted for up to seven days after the election.

The lawsuit is also seeking to force Maine to an online voter registration system. Maine is one of only 10 states that does not allow voters to register online.

The ACLU of Maine and the League of Conservation Voters have filed an amicus brief in support of the plaintiffs in the case.

“The Maine Constitution guarantees the right to vote safely,” Zach Heiden, the chief legal counsel for the ACLU of Maine said in a prepared statement. “In the midst of a global pandemic and a management crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, the practices that have served this state so well in the past are no longer enough. The court has an opportunity here to make sure that all eligible voters are able to register and vote with as little difficulty as possible.”

Stokes heard about four hours of testimony Monday from a pair of expert witnesses, including professor Michael Herron from Dartmouth University and recently retired U.S. Postal Service Deputy Postmaster General Ronald Strohman.

Both expert witnesses were advocating that Maine should adopt an absentee balloting system that allows ballots sent by mail to be counted after Election Day if they are postmarked by Election Day. Maine’s current law requires all ballots be in by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Strohman reiterated concerns over ongoing mail delivery delays and how Maine’s law requiring ballots be in by Election Day could leave some absentee voters disenfranchised. He said that state law allows voters to request an absentee ballot as close as five days before the election may also contribute to a false sense that their ballot could be safely mailed back in time to be counted.

“I think there is a high degree of likelihood that some voters are going to have their ballots invalidated because it didn’t get too them on time,” said Strohman, also an attorney.

“If the goal is to count ballots, to enfranchise your voters, if that’s the goal and they then exercise their rights consistent with the statute it seemed to me that, in my experience, having a postmark worked well to give a greater likelihood that that ballot is going to be counted and that person’s vote is going to be counted,” Strohman said.

Herron, the Dartmouth professor, has studied and written extensively on voter fraud by mail, largely dismantling that myth, which has been repeatedly propagated by Trump, his surrogates and his Republican Party supporters.

Herron presented data suggesting the pace of voter registrations slowed down considerably after the pandemic hit Maine.

Stokes asked if he were being tasked with creating a perfect voting system by order, he said even the Legislature, given months and months to work on election laws has been unable to perfect a system that works 100 percent of the time for everyone.

“Life presents a lot of dilemmas,” Stokes said. “This particular pandemic has created dilemmas for us all.”

Herron agreed that the state couldn’t create a perfect system, but said the question should be whether the state wanted rules that support people who had the most difficulties in society — the impoverished, the disabled and the elderly.

“When you think about your decision my advice would be, not perfection, but trying to do what we can to make sure that those people have a good chance of being able to vote successfully,” Herron said.”Because if they do, then everyone else will be able to, too.”

Attorneys for Dunlap and Trump made points showing Maine’s eligible voter participation rates were among the highest in the nation and that the number of absentee ballots that were rejected because they came in the mail after Election Day were relatively small and often postmarked on Election Day.

Stokes said he intended to rule on the matter by the beginning of next week.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: