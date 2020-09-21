EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley likely will miss the rest of the season with a major injury to his right knee.

The Giants (0-2) said an MRI on Monday confirmed Barkley tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the knee on Sunday in a loss to the Chicago Bears.

The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year will undergo surgery in the near future, the team said.

Barkley went down hard on the Chicago sideline after trying to fend off Bears safety Eddie Jackson on a 6-yard carry early in the second quarter. The No. 2 overall draft choice in 2018 dragged his right leg behind him as he was helped back across the field to the Giants sideline.

After a short conversation with trainers, Barkley got on a cart and was driven into the tunnel.

The 23-year-old Barkley also seemed to be shaken up after he was tackled at the end of an 18-yard run late in the opening quarter, but he quickly re-entered the game.

PANTHERS: All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss “multiple weeks” with a high right ankle sprain he sustained in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule said on a conference call: “I hate it for him. No one wants to be out there more than Christian does. But everything happens for a reason. I’m sure he is rehabbing right now.”

High ankle sprains are generally considered a 4 to 6 week injury, but Rhule said he had no timeline for McCaffrey’s return.

The Panthers (0-2) will turn to Mike Davis as their starting running back when they visit the Chargers this Sunday. It’s possible the team could sign Reggie Bonnafon — McCaffrey’s primary backup last season – from the practice squad to provide depth.

49ERS: San Francisco contacted the NFL on Monday about the conditions of the playing surface at MetLife Stadium after several players went down with injuries in a victory over the New York Jets.

The new artificial surface was used in a game for the second time on Sunday. The 49ers players complained before the game that the turf was “sticky.” Those complaints only grew louder after defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, and running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman all had knee injuries, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sprained his ankle.

The Jets lost receiver Breshad Perriman to a sprained left ankle in the game.

San Francisco General Manager John Lynch contacted NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent on Monday about the condition of the field. The Niners will play again at MetLife Stadium on Sunday when they visit the New York Giants.

“They’re definitely looking into it,” Coach Kyle Shanahan said. “So hopefully at some time we get some answers back that can make our players feel a little bit more at ease playing there next week.”

The NFL says the field was inspected two days before the Giants-Steelers game on Sept. 14 and certified to be in compliance with all league policies. Also, home teams must certify that their fields are in compliance with NFL rules 72 hours before each game and the Jets did that before this game.

No one complained about the field after the first game there.

BRONCOS: Star receiver Courtland Sutton will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left ACL in Denver’s 26-21 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Broncos hadn’t publicly addressed Sutton’s status, said an MRI on Monday confirmed fears the Pro Bowl receiver suffered a significant injury that would sideline him for the remainder of 2020.

The same person said the news on quarterback Drew Lock was better: he’s expected to be listed week to week after jamming his right shoulder on a sack Sunday. He was in a sling after the game, where he was replaced by backup Jeff Driskel.

SEAHAWKS: Linebacker/defensive end Bruce Irvin tore his ACL in Sunday night’s 35-30 win over the Patriots, accorind to the NFL Network.

Irvin appeared to confirm the news of the worst with a tweet Monday afternoon stating “I guess I am human after all.”

JETS: Wide receiver Breshad Perriman could be sidelined for some games after spraining his left ankle against San Francisco on Sunday.

Perriman left the 31-13 loss midway through the second quarter and didn’t return.

“He may miss a game or possibly two,” Jets Coach Adam Gase said.

The Jets are at Indianapolis next Sunday and then have a short week with a Thursday night game at home against Denver.

COLTS: Indianapolis Coach Frank Reich announced Monday that safety Malik Hooker would miss the rest of this season after tearing his Achilles tendon in Sunday’s 28-11 victory, the same injury running back Marlon Mack suffered in Week 1.

“We feel awful for him,” Reich said. “He had a great offseason, he was really playing well. It’s tough news for him but I believe the best is still ahead of him and hopefully he’ll go through this recovery very quickly.”

Hooker limped off the field early in the second quarter of Sunday’s 28-11 victory. The Ohio State alum missed the final nine games of his rookie season with a knee injury and five more games over the next two years. Now, the first player General Manager Chris Ballard ever drafted, at No. 15 overall in 2017, could have played his final down for the Colts (1-1).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »