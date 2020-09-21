LEWISTON — Peter Geiger isn’t letting a pandemic stop his annual epic Halloween celebration: He’s moving it from his house to the Geiger headquarters, hoping that the 2,500 people who turn out annually will come by in cars instead for the 6,000 king-sized candy bars he plans to have on hand.

“I think I’m more psyched about doing this Halloween right this year because it is a challenge,” Geiger said Monday. “I’d like this to be memorable for families.”

Geiger, editor of the Farmers’ Almanac, had been considering a venue change for the past two to three years as crowds have continued to overwhelm his Brentwood Avenue home. The pandemic cinched it.

Many of the witches, ghosts and superheroes come armed that night with the secret candy password, and that tradition won’t be going anywhere.

“I don’t want to do away with my secret password,” he said.

Early plans call for cars coming down Mt. Hope Avenue, driving around a decorated Geiger building and being handed one bag of three king-sized candy bars for each child in the car in costume.

“I’m thinking if the car is decorated in some fashion, then we’ll throw an extra candy bar into the car,” he said.

If those 2,500 people had come by his house this year and stayed 6 feet apart, Geiger figures the line would have been nearly 3 miles long. Staying in cars is an easy way to social distance and keep the night going.

He and other volunteers plan to wear face coverings and keep distant from each other.

“This has been such a downer year for everybody, especially children, I don’t want to lose sight of how much Halloween is for kids,” Geiger said. “I’m going to make it happen, at least for my community. I want families to have a fun night because a good part of the year hasn’t been fun.”

He added: “This is my biggest day of the year.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: