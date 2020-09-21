Approximately 50 people assembled Sunday near the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta to remember the life and legal opinions of US Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died September 18. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal

Approximately 50 people assembled near the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta Sunday to remember the life and legal opinions of US Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died September 18. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
cmnews, kennebec journal

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles