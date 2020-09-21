Virtual Music Talk with Aimsel Ponti

6:30 p.m. Thursday. Rockland Public Library via Zoom. Email [email protected] by 4 p.m. on Thursday to receive Zoom invite. rocklandmaine.gov

Rockland Public Library presents a virtual conversation with Press Herald music writer and WCLZ local music host Aimsel Ponti. Ponti will discuss the Portland (and beyond) music scene along with the impact the pandemic has had on live performances and how you can support musicians and venues. She’ll also share some of her favorite album picks of 2020. Ponti has been writing about music for the Press Herald since 2003 and has been hosting “Music from 207” on WCLZ since 2015.

‘Just Mercy’

6 p.m. Thursday. Royal River Park 11 E. Elm St., Yarmouth, free. On Facebook.

First Parish Congregational Church UCC of Yarmouth presents a free, outdoor screening of the 2019 drama “Just Mercy,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx. The film tells the true story of Walter McMillan, who was wrongly convicted of murder and on death row before attorney Bryan Stevenson took on his case. Arrive from 6 p.m. on at Royal River Park to pick out a socially distanced spot, and the film will start between 6:15 and 6:30. Refreshments will be sold and masking guidelines will be followed. Bring chairs, blankets and wear a few extra layers of clothing as the nights are starting to get a little chilly.

‘Four Seasons’

3:30 p.m. Saturday. Depot outside at Thompson’s Point, Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, $15, $35. portlandballet.org

Portland Ballet presents a Saturday afternoon outdoor performance at Portland’s Thompson’s Point. Bring your own lawn chair and plan to stay socially distanced from others and to wear a face covering. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome. Artistic director Neil Shipman drew inspiration for “Four Seasons” by the limitations and possibilities of physical distancing, meaning the show is timely. Tickets must be purchased within 24 hours of showtime and must be either printed or readily available on your phone.

Maker’s Market at the Point

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Outside Brick South at Thompson’s Point, Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, free admission. thompsonspoint.com.

As of right now, this year’s holiday craft fair season isn’t looking good due to pandemic restrictions on indoor gatherings. All the more reason to support upwards of 55 local crafters, farmers, makers and sellers of vintage treasures at the first-ever outdoor Maker’s Market at Thompson’s Point. They’ve got 77,000 square feet of real estate to spread out in, and mask wearing and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the market, along with a hand-washing station. From 2 to 3 p.m., the “late bird” hour is specifically geared toward shoppers 60 and older. You’ll also find three food vendors and an outdoor bar on the premises. Shop local and shop safely!

