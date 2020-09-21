Social media accounts

harnettforthehouse.com

https://www.facebook.com/ElectThomHarnett

Occupation:

Retired Attorney

Education:

New York University School of Law, J.D. 1980 Fordham University, B.A. 1977

Community Organizations:

Gardiner Main Street-Board of Directors, 2011-2018

Kennebec Land Trust-Board of Directors, 2017-2018

Healthy Communities of the Capital Area-Board of Directors, 2014-2018

Maine Bar Foundation (now Maine Justice Foundation)-Board of Directors, 1999-2005; President 2005-2006

Volunteer Lawyers Project-Advisory Committee-1999-2006

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Cooking

Reading

Travel

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: 2

Committee assignments (if elected):

Judiciary-Member, 2019-2020

Right to Know Advisory Committee-Chair, 2019-2020

Government Oversight Committee-Member, 2020

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I believe that Governor Mills, her Cabinet, and her staff have done an incredible job in responding to the pandemic. The Governor took swift and decisive action. She relied on science and saved lives.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

In order to provide needed services, the state must look for additional revenue streams. Simply, slashing services benefits nobody. We need to examine of tax system to insure it is equitable.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

My first two responsibilities are to vote my conscience and address my constituents’ needs. I believe in the ideals of my party, but they trump neither my conscience nor the community that elected me.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

When I talk to young voters and soon to be voters, their primary concern is the future of their planet. Climate change is both real and frightening to them. They want action today based on science.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes! I believe most issues we deal with in Augusta are non-partisan. I believe we can and must work together to benefit all Mainers. I created a caucus with Rs, Ds, and Is, to address municipal issues

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I will continue to work to restore the promise of full revenue sharing to reduce property taxes. I will continue to work to make the words “with liberty and justice for all” a reality.

