MACHIAS — Two people were found dead after a mobile home park fire, state fire marshals said on Monday.

The fire killed two at a mobile home park on Armstrong Lane in Machias, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

The fire marshal’s office said the scene was still under investigation on Monday.

Authorities did not immediately provide the identifies of the two people who died on Monday. The fire marshal’s office said it had no more details to disclose.

