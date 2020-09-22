Social media accounts

Facebook.com/Pierce For House

Occupation:

Building Contractor

Education:

K-12 30 yrs in Business

Community Organizations:

Alewife Harvesters of Maine (Executive Director)

Dresden Planning Board (Chair)

Dresden Budget Review Board (Chair)

Dresden School Board (RSU 2)

Plant Memorial Home (Board President)

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Love Outdoor Recreation In Maine, Fishing Being #1 , Golf

Family status:

Married 31 Yrs 2 Sons and Pet’s

Years in the Legislature: 2014 to 2018

Committee assignments (if elected):

Government Oversight , Natural Resources and Environment , Marine Resources.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

NO , A regional approach should have been taken throughout the state. This is because of the differences between each county’s in the state in regards to population density and healthcare access.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

The budget needs to be looked at as a whole.Programs should be evaluated based on how well they are working and how they benefit the most needy of Mainers.Programs that are underperforming need to go

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

You should no longer be a party politician once elected, and instead you should work for the betterment of everyone in your district and the state by extension.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Employment opportunity, Skill training , So that they can afford to live and raise a family.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

It is frustrating to see the ad’s first thing in the morning a last thing at night. Just try to dig up dirt or have a gotcha moment.Personally I prefer to speak about why my idea’s would be best.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Paving and Infrastructure in Maine needs significant work. Shifting the the cost of school to the state for (there 50 %) instead the burden back the the property tax payer year after year.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: