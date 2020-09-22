WATERVILLE — Outdoor enthusiast Zachary Fowler will give an informative presentation during the next Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce leadership luncheon set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Amici’s Cucina on Main Street.

Fowler will share the survival skills he utilized to maintain an 87-day existence in the deep woods of Patagonia, alone, with only a dozen tools and supplies at his disposal. He will share tips and anecdotes, detailing his month’s-long adventure, according to a news release from the Waterville-based chamber

Fowler, an outdoorsman, is a Vermont native who moved to Maine to become a wooden boat builder. Although building classic wooden boats was a passion and a skill, his real love was always for the outdoors. This would be expressed by his years of providing for his family, occupying an off-grid Yurt-style home, and living a self-sufficient lifestyle.

His enthusiasm for the outdoors and strong work ethic was proven when he applied for, participated in and won, History Channel’s challenge show “Alone,” where he survived for 87 days in Patagonia, eating only 63 fish and two birds. After winning the show, Fowler chose to start his own YouTube channel, Fowler’s Makery and Mischief, where he could reach an expanded audience and share his appreciation and knowledge of the great outdoors.

Cost for the leadership luncheon is $20 per person for members, $25 at the door and for nonmembers. Lunch is included with the reservation.

Out of concern for the safety of attendees, registration at this indoor event will be limited to a maximum of 50 people. Tables and seating will also be spaced out, and a plated lunch will be served. Masks are requested to be worn for registration, and until seated; hand sanitizer will be provided.

Leadership luncheons are sponsored by Kennebec Savings Bank.

To register for this event, email [email protected] or call 207-873-3315.

