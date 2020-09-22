Social media accounts

www.facebook.com/HarwathforMaine

www.instagram.com/LindseyHarwath

Occupation:

Goatherd

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in Criminology/Criminal Justice and Communication & Performance

Community Organizations:

China Community Food Pantry

South China Community Church benevolence committee, choir

Albion Elementary PTA secretary (previous)

Thurston Park II committee for China (previous)

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Photographer, lover of books, gardener, sewing

Family status:

Married with 4 brilliant young children

Years in the Legislature: none

Committee assignments (if elected):

Criminal Justice and Public Safety

Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Maine is currently one of the safest states. Everyone has gone through hardships, but it is clear that if we had fewer science-based policies like other states we would have higher infections/deaths.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Attract and welcome a younger more diverse population to become part of our communities and contribute to our economy, increasing the tax base and embracing jobs in renewable energy.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

Fierce loyalty to the people of my community and the peoples of Maine is what drives my passion to run for office. Not party loyalty. The road to social reform policies often start with the states.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The climate emergency is the top issue for the majority of young voters, especially those gearing up to vote for the first time. Another top priority is that of racial and social justice.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Political discourse devoid of facts is the biggest hindrance to progress. My intention is to always provide the best defense for my community by being armed with the truth.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Shift power back to the people,being the diligent fighter for my community that we are sorely lacking, because a representative who doesn’t show up and won’t fight for you is no representative at all.

