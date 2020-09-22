Statewide drought conditions, unseasonably cool temperatures and a churning hurricane offshore have made for an exceptionally high risk of wildfire throughout the state.

The National Weather Service issued a fire alert Tuesday, citing dry weather and gusting winds brought by Hurricane Teddy, which hovers in the Atlantic. Although the storm system is not expected to bring rain to the state, its northerly winds over New Hampshire and southern Maine means higher than normal fire risk.

Lower temperatures are also adding to the danger, as chillier air means campers, hikers and hunters are more likely to have campfires as they enjoy the outdoors, said Regional Forest Ranger Jeff Currier, who is based in Old Town.

“We still have a lot of people in Maine’s back country who are hunting and camping, we have the moose hunt, we have Appalachian trail through-hikers,” Currier said. “We anticipate we’ll be busy. Fire season ends in Maine when there’s an inch of snow on the ground.”

Already, the scant rainfall this year has put 2020 on pace to potentially exceed 1,000 wildfires in 2020, more than in any of the past 20 years, Currier said. As of Tuesday, Maine Forest Rangers counted 969 total wildfires in the state that have destroyed about 985 acres forest. The number is a stark increase from last year’s wet and rainy summer, when there were only 356 fires, he said.

“If we crest 1,000 fires, that will be a 20-year event,” Currier said.

Humidity this afternoon is also expected to fall to as low as 20 percent, and sustained winds of 10 mph to 15 mph, which gusts as high as 30 mph mean hazardous conditions, according to the National Weather Service, which issues the fire warnings in conjunction with forest rangers.

Another concern with the cooler weather are homeowners who begin heating with wood stoves. Every year, there are fires caused by people who dispose of ashes and embers incorrectly.

There is a red-flag warning in effect Tuesday for parts of Cumberland, York and Penobscot counties, meaning residents are not permitted to burn debris on their properties.

“These conditions combined with dry fuels and ample afternoon sunshine are expected to produce high fire danger,” the weather service said in a bulletin.

Maine has been in drought conditions for months, but temperatures are dropping quickly, leading to a bizarre double risk of both fire and frost.

A state-by-state drought monitor maintained by the University of Nebraska listed most parts of Maine as in either “moderate” or “severe” drought, with one part of Aroostook County – and a tiny sliver of Penobscot County – in “extreme” drought. The drought has lasted for months, with low rainfall through much of the summer.

