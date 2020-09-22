RIVERTON, Conn. – Archibald William Towers Jr., 74, passed away Saturday September 12, 2020 at Togus Springs Hospice Unit after a valiant fight with cancer. He was born on April 29, 1946 to Archie Towers Sr. and Bertha Buzzell of Belfast, Maine.

Shortly after turning 18 years old he joined the United States Army as an Infantryman and was sent to Vietnam after basic training. He proudly served his country for four years, with 18 months being in Vietnam.

Upon return he worked in various construction related jobs over the years before he suffered a devastating back injury in 1980.

During his retirement years he moved to Seminole, Florida, where he made many wonderful friends. These friends kept him young in his older years and provided many wonderful memories.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Towers and grandson, Isaac. He’s currently survived by three sons. Brad Towers and wife Terryann of Kingston, U.K., Adam Towers and wife Danamarie of Riverton, Connecticut, Chris Towers and wife Lynelle of Jay, Maine, along with six grandchildren.

The family celebrated their dad’s life at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, Maine.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at ? http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Wounded Heroes Program of Maine,

PO Box 1797

Saco, ME 04072

