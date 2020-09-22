HARTLAND – Carl Ludwig Svante Ramberg, 80, passed away September 10, 2020, at Sebasticook Valley Hospital after losing his battle with lung cancer. He was born March 19, 1940, in Lulea in Northern Sweden, the son of Carl Ludvig Ramberg and Margot Margareta (Kertuu) Ramberg. He trained as a chef and cooked fantastically good food. After that he started his own business and ran a shoemaking and dry cleaning business. After being a widower for many years, he met and married Patsy Morgan. Svante and Patsy lived in Sweden for a while and then moved to Florida.

After a few years they moved to Hartland Maine, where they spent the remainder of their years together. Svante had a love for animals. He faithfully fed his birds. He loved and adored his three cats who were his constant companions.

Svante is survived by one daughter, Catrina Ramberg of Oxie, Sweden, two sons, Kent Ramberg of Staffanstorp, Sweden, and Ulf Ramberg of Vaxjo, Sweden. Grandchildren: Madeleine Davidson, Stefan Ramberg, Robin Ramberg, Jessica Ramberg, Katarina Ramberg, Martin Ramberg and Sara Ramberg all of Sweden. Great grandchildren: Anton, Amanda, Kids and Nova of Sweden. Stepdaughters Cindy Tice and husband David of Athens, Deborah Ramsdell and husband Paul of Hartland, stepsons, Richard Stoots and wife Shelley of Heartland and James Morgan and wife Laura of Hartland. Two very special friends, Justine and TK. Thank you for all you did for him!

He was predeceased by his wife, Patsy Morgan.

There will be a private family graveside gathering.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Services, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.

In lieu of flowers friends wishing may make a donation in Svante’s memory to the Somerset Humane Society,

P.O. Box 453,

Skowhegan, ME 04976

