MANCHESTER – Dawna Louise (Noyes) Kent, 48, of Scribner Hill Road, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident.

She was born in Augusta on August 19, 1972, the daughter of Gloria and Joseph Giguere.

Dawna graduated from Messalonskee High School in 1990 and later from Kennebec Valley Community College with an Associate’s Degree in Automated Office Technology.

One of Dawna’s greatest passions was working at the Waterville Area Humane Society where she enjoyed spending her time caring for animals, helping them find furever homes and allowing a few to rescue her along the way. She also enjoyed exercising her green thumb with flowers and working in her vegetable garden as well as caring for her sweet grandmother, Louise. As a child she could frequently be found camping and fishing which later turned into memorable past times she spent with her son. Her grandmother, Louise, represents her best when she describes her as a sweet, loving and kind individual with a heart of gold and she will always be remembered by her family and friends this way.

She was predeceased by her son Jacob Noyes in 2019; her father Joseph Giguere; her grandfather Eldon Joslyn; and Joe, Eunice and Robert Noyes.

She is survived by her mother Gloria Giguere; maternal grandmother Louise Joslyn; a sister Laurie Abbott and her husband Bruce; nieces Megan Bacon and her husband Nick, Jenna Nesbit and Racheal McKenney, her husband Davis and their three children; and her Godparents Sandra and George Lamontagne; as well as many other aunts, uncles and cousins who will always hold a special place in her heart.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Guest Book