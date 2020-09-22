WAYNE – Eva Gail Heifetz was born March 30, 1948 in New York, NY. She was the oldest (by 5 minutes) of four children. After graduating high school at age 16, she moved to New Haven, Conn. to attend college where she met the love of her life, Allan Heifetz, on a blind date. She was Catholic and he was Jewish, but they united two families and happily married where they could ? in a church basement ? when she was 19 and he was 22. They lived as newlyweds in New York City in the late 1960’s. Eva worked by day and went to school at night while Allan completed his Master’s degree. Eventually, they relocated to North Andover, Mass. so Allan could work for the family business. Together they built a life, had a child, and became integral members of the Unitarian Universalist community. Eva was a leader of church and school activities, an advocate for social justice, and a strong support for family and friends. Eva earned her Master’s in Hospital Administration in the early 1990’s and launched her career in healthcare finance. They moved to Fort Pierce, Fla. in 2000 in search of milder winters and to be close to both of their parents. Eva survived her husband Allan by 10 years, but he was forever a part of who she was, even as she built her dream summer-home in Wayne, Maine, and travelled the world with her four grandchildren. In semi-retirement, she continued to work for Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, became an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Vero Beach, and served on her condo association Board of Directors. Eva’s cancer diagnosis was a shock to all, since she lived as a model of strength and health: walking daily, kayaking, and always having energy to play one more game. Her illness was aggressive, but she handled it with her own inner toughness, and the support of family and friends. In passing, she was brave, peaceful, and certain that her life was well-lived. Eva is survived by her daughter Sarah Morrill, son-in-law Chase Morrill and her four grandchildren Maggie, Nori, Eva and Fletcher Morrill; by her twin brother Thomas Dougherty and sister-in-law Cathy Dougherty and their children Germaine Dougherty, Maggie Dunham, and Amanda Rezvani; by her brother Michael Dougherty and sister-in-law Laurie Sanderson; by her sister-in-law Carol Wishcamper and her husband Joe Wishcamper and their children Henry Wishcamper and Rick Wishcamper. She was predeceased by her parents Thomas Dougherty and Mary Eva Dougherty; and her sister Mary Dougherty. On behalf of Eva and her family, we wish to thank everyone on her care team at Central Maine Medical Center and at Androscoggin Hospice House. Instead of sending flowers or cards, we are asking that you honor her memory and her spirit by casting your vote in the 2020 election. This was Eva’s unfinished business. Please send your ballot in early, or mask-up and stand in line as a last gift to her.

