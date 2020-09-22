AUGUSTA – Helen Y. Thibodeau, 84, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at the MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center at Glenridge following a long illness.She was born in Augusta on April 12, 1936, a daughter of the late Antonio and Florence (Alexopoulis) Bellavance. Mrs. Thibodeau attended Augusta schools and was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church.She had been employed by Maine Veterans Home for many years and previously worked for several other local businesses.Mrs. Thibodeau was a member of the Cushnoc Senior Citizens. She enjoyed outdoor activities, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and especially enjoyed her camp on Moosehead lake, as well sewing, knitting and cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren.She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald R. Thibodeau of Augusta; two sons, Dale R. Thibodeau and his wife Jackie and Michael R. Thibodeau and his life partner Lisa Brown of Gardiner; three sisters, Gloria Thibodeau and her husband Ray, Theresa Lessard and her husband Morris and Doris Lachapelle; five grandchildren, Jacob, Brittney, Dustin, Brianna Thibodeau and her fiance Jared Cleaves and Kayla Strout and her husband Kenny; one great-grandchild, Kinli Strout, and soon to be great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.The family wishes to thank the staff at Glendridge for the excellent and compassionate care they provided for Helen.There will be no public visiting hours. Adhering to CDC guidelines of personal distancing and wearing of masks, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Ave., Augusta. Burial and committal prayers will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Townsend Rd., Augusta.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Helen’s memory be made to: P.A.L.S. Animal Shelter 188 Case Rd. Winthrop, ME 04364

Guest Book