Maine’s ambitious clean-energy and climate-fighting goals reached an important milestone Tuesday when the Public Utilities Commission approved contracts for 17 renewable power projects – largely solar, but also wind, biomass and hydro.

Taken together, the projects represent the largest procurement of clean-energy ventures initiated by the state since the 1980s and 1990s, when laws designed to reduce dependence on imported oil spawned a fleet of wood-fired, hydro and waste-to-energy projects.

The winners include the Swift Current Three Rivers 100 megawatt solar project in Hancock County, two 20-megawatt solar projects by BNRG-Dirigo in Augusta and Eddington, and 65 megawatt and 55 megawatt solar projects in Canton and Roxbury by Granite Apollo LLC.

A five-turbine wind farm in Clifton, Silver Maple Wind by SWEB Development, was the only wind-power winner.

Also chosen were existing hydroelectric power resources on the Androscoggin River and ReEnergy’s Livermore Falls biomass plant.

Taken together, the projects are expected to create 450 jobs during construction and 30 jobs during each year of operation.

The projects also will spur an estimated $145 million in spending, including roughly $11 million in wood harvesting payments.

More than 70 projects presented proposals to the PUC, which analyzed them and drew up a short list.

The process provided further evidence of market interest in Maine, with projects representing hundreds of millions of dollars in private investment. Several developers had in recent months signaled their intent to build large-scale solar farms in Maine, in a run-up to the PUC decision.

“This is what the clean energy transformation will start to look like,” said Jeremy Payne, executive director of the Renewable Energy Association of Maine.

Noting new strategies to reduce climate change emissions by shifting home heating and transportation from petroleum to clean electricity, Payne said the projects approved by the PUC were essential to what advocates call the electrification of Maine’s economy.

“This is the development that needs to take place for that to happen,” he said.

That view was echoed by David Costello, climate and clean energy director at the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

“Maine’s most secure, stable, and affordable future,” Costello said, “is one in which Maine residents and businesses get electricity entirely from clean energy supported by innovations like batteries, a modern electric grid, and continued investment in energy efficiency.”

The projects also will help expand Maine’s economy by creating new jobs and delivering more reliable and affordable electricity, he added.

Tuesday’s selection was the long-awaited climax in a bid process set up to satisfy a 2019 law to expand the amount of clean-energy utilities must have in their supply mix. Known as a Renewable Portfolio Standard, the law upped the target level of green power to 80 percent of electricity sales by 2030 and 100 percent by 2050.

Most of the power must come from a certain class of resources that primarily include recently-built solar, wind, hydro, biomass and geothermal projects.

The PUC scored each bidder through an evaluation process that put the greatest weight on customer benefits, notably competitive rates. They will be achieved through 20-year contracts Central Maine Power and Versant Power. Advantages for the state’s economy, such as job creation, capital investment and benefits to host communities, also were part of the scoring.

Tuesday’s selection was the first of two rounds of procurement bids for resources equal to 14 percent of retail electric sales in 2018. The first round sought generation equal to between 7 and 10 percent of that total. Bids for the second round are due in mid-January.

