University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association will offer a webinar on planning for backyard fruit trees at noon Wednesday, Oct. 7, according to a news release from the Orono-based extension office.

“Planning Your Backyard Orchard” will explore selecting planting sites, deciding on rootstocks and tree size, choosing and sourcing varieties, site preparation and best planting practices, and caring for young fruit trees. The MOFGA agricultural specialist for Down East Maine C.J. Walke, will lead the webinar.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional.

To register, visit extension.umaine.edu to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This session is the second in a six-part fall gardening webinar series offered every other Wednesday through mid-December.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 and [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: