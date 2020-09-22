Sarah Kilch Gaffney will give a virtual workshop and discussion about Writing through Grief at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, through the Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area, according to a news release from the Waterville based nonprofit organization.

Different ways of writing as a way to help us navigate grief, as well as the benefits of keeping a journal will be discussed. In addition, there will be an opportunity to take home some writing prompts, discuss books on grief and loss, and connect with others who are experiencing grief.

Any level of participation is welcome, even if you just want to sit and listen, and no writing experience is necessary.

To register, email Jillian Roy at [email protected] or call 207-873-3615, ext. 19.

