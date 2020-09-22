York County continues to be a breeding ground for COVID-19 infections in Maine, with 25 new cases reported there Tuesday among 42 cases statewide.

No additional deaths were attributed to the disease. In Cumberland County, Maine’s most populous, there were five new cases.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director, will brief the media at 2 p.m.

On Monday, the Maine CDC reported a COVID-19 exposure at the Portland International Jetport, where a potential passenger with COVID-19 was at the airport on Sunday and persuaded by state health officials to not board a plane to Florida. A close contact of the COVID-19 positive person boarded the plane, but was removed by airline officials.

The agency is advising anyone who was at the airport between 12:30-4 p.m. on Sunday to monitor themselves for symptoms and consult with a health care provider to determine whether they should be tested.

Maine CDC officials did not respond to questions about whether the COVID-19 positive person or the close contact would be cited for failing to follow Gov. Janet Mills’ executive orders that are designed to protect public health and limit the spread of the disease.

Since the pandemic began, 5,146 people have contracted COVID-19, and 140 have died.

Much of the growth in cases in York County has been linked to a 65-person wedding and reception in the Millinocket area, where attendees were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing. The Aug. 7 event has directly or indirectly led to at least 177 cases and eight deaths, including seven at a nursing home in Madison.

York County outbreaks have been recorded at the county jail, Calvary Baptist Church, five social clubs in the Sanford area, Sanford High School and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery.

This story will be updated.

