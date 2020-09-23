As the director of the Hallowell Foodbank and a longtime resident of the city, I have known Maureen AuCoin as a neighbor, code enforcement officer, interim city manager and city councilor. I am pleased to strongly endorse her candidacy for mayor.
When making a decision, Maureen always has the best interest of the citizens in mind. She has shown herself to be a practical and independent thinker who is comfortable standing opposite the majority if she really believes in something.
When the Foodbank asked the council to become engaged in our activities, Maureen, along with Mayor Walker and Councilor Frett, responded, and has been of great assistance.
Particularly during the pandemic, Maureen has shown great empathy towards food insecurity issues and has exhibited a heightened willingness to assist those in need.
Hallowell would be privileged to have someone as intelligent, wise and hardworking as Maureen AuCoin as mayor.
Jeanne Langsdorf
Hallowell
