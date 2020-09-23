Since the Children’s Center couldn’t host its typical fundraising events, it held a virtual “Take out, dial in & do good” dinner series that partnered with four local restaurants for three events over the course of six weeks, according to a news release from the Augusta-based center.

The series was designed to create experiences where center supporters could come together while honoring the need to be apart. With the purchase of a ticket, guests supported a local restaurant and the center, as a portion of the ticket went to the restaurant and the other portion was a donation to the center.

The series garnered unprecedented event giving for the center which will result in its ability to provide more early intervention services to children with special needs.

The local restaurants included State Lunch in downtown Augusta, Cushnoc Brewing and The Maine House in Augusta and Hallowell, respectively; and the Augusta Country Club in Manchester. Participants picked up their meal and then tuned in for a virtual program featuring information and stories about the Children’s Center, the children it serves and the services they receive.

According to the release, the series raised $39,000, 31% more than its goal. When added to its sponsorship dollars, it reached $78,000 in event giving which is unprecedented. While at it, the series generated just more than $9,000 in revenue for the small businesses it partnered with.

