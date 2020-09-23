I have known and worked on various projects with Rep. Donna Doore for over 40 years. She understands her community and all the people she represents.
Donna is an asset to her community and to her colleagues at the State House. She currently serves on the labor and housing committee.
She is a dedicated representative of the people and always puts the citizens first above politics.
Please join me and support Donna on Nov. 3.
Beverly Bustin-Hatheway
Hallowell
