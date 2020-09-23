Educare Central Maine in Waterville kicked off its 10th birthday Sept. 9 to celebrate with current parents and children.

“We really wanted to have a big birthday kickoff,” said Erin Merrill, development director, according to a release from Educare. “But, with the pandemic, we needed to ensure everyone’s safety. We asked current parents and children to celebrate with us by sharing Birthday wishes and how Educare has impacted their lives so far.”

More than 1,000 children and families have passed through the doors of Educare Central Maine since the school opened on Sept. 6, 2010. Educare’s Executive Director Tracye Fortin shared, “The influence of Educare on not only children and families, but on staff, community partners and state and national stakeholders has a profound impact on early care and education systems. We continue to evolve, even as we overcome challenges, such as a pandemic,” according to the release.

Over the next 12 months, Educare Central Maine will feature stories on its website from families and children who have attended. “We are honored to have many keep in touch with us, and we are humbled by the stories of how our past Educare children are thriving — wherever they are now. We are hearing that they have moved on to become leaders within their schools, positively involved in our communities, and making their families proud in a multitude of ways,” said Rhonda Kaiser, Educare school director, according to the release. The first story is set to be released on Monday, Sept. 28.

Educare Central Maine is a high quality learning and development center partnering with families and communities to ensure school readiness for children birth to age 5. For more information, visit educarecentralmaine.org.

