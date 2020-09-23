University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Beef Producers Association will offer a free online workshop about photographing beef cattle for virtual markets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, according to a news release from the UMaine Cooperative Extension Piscataquis County Office in Dover-Foxcroft.

Designed for youth and adults with experience using digital cameras or smartphones, topics include location selection, determining the best light, and positioning the animal. Presenter Kelly Hamilton is a photographer for 4-H livestock sales at the Bangor State Fair.

To register for the free workshop, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call 207-564-3301 or email [email protected].

