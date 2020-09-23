We retired two years ago, and are getting ready to return to our home in Florida. While we no longer vote here, we are writing to encourage our friends and neighbors to vote for Kalie Hess for state Senate.

Hess is highly intelligent, personable and accessible. She has a public health background, and has tackled many problems facing our communities. She listens to people when they have questions or concerns. In short, she is a breath of fresh air, which is needed in Augusta.

It takes only a brief conversation with Hess to realize that she is running for the right reasons, a rarity in today’s politics. We encourage residents of Augusta, Vassalboro, China, Oakland and Sidney to get to know Kalie and consider casting your vote for her. You will be glad that you did.

Evert and Lori Fowle

Vero Beach, Florida, and Vassalboro

