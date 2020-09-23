HAMILTON, N.Y. — Jared Cockrell of Kents Hill graduated May 17 from Colgate University.

Cockrell, a graduate of Kents Hill School, majored in economics.

He earneded a Bachelor of Arts degree during the college’s 199th virtual commencement.

