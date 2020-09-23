HAMILTON, N.Y. — Jared Cockrell of Kents Hill graduated May 17 from Colgate University.
Cockrell, a graduate of Kents Hill School, majored in economics.
He earneded a Bachelor of Arts degree during the college’s 199th virtual commencement.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Benjamin Ames graduates from Wentworth Institute of Technology
-
Community
Inga Zimba named semifinalist in 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program
-
Community
‘Down East Meets Southwest’ exhibit to open Sept. 24
-
Community
United Way sponsoring Red Cross blood drive Nov. 10 in Augusta
-
Community
Augusta’s Children’s Center holds virtual dinner series