KENNEBUNK – RSU 21 officials are informing families of students that they received word from the Maine CDC Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 23, confirming a Kennebunk High School student had tested positive for COVID-19.

The student had last attended school on Sept. 11.

“We have followed COVID safety protocols and do not believe there was exposure, given the timeline,” Superintendent Terri Cooper wrote in a letter to RSU 21 families Wednesday afternoon. “We are informing family and staff out of an abundance of caution.”

The teen’s parents contacted the school to report their child was having symptoms on Sept. 16, and was tested on Sept 17, which produced a positive result.

The parents informed RSU 21 of the positive test on Monday, Sept. 21.

The conformation from the Maine CDC came at 1:45 p.m. Sept. 23, Cooper said.

“We have contacted the CDC,” said Cooper. ” We are committed to adhering to the guidelines set forth in Maine CDC’s Standard Operating Procedures and will provide further communication to keep you informed.”

It is unclear at present what the next step may be.

In nearby Biddeford, Superintendent Jeremy Ray wrote to families Monday evening, informing them a member of the Biddeford Intermediate School community had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the closure of a classroom at the school. The person who tested positive in the Biddeford case had not entered the school building after Sept. 17.

In the Biddeford situation, those who came in contact with the person who tested positive must quarantine for up to 14 days. The affected spaces at Biddeford Intermediate School are being sanitized, Ray said on Monday evening.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

