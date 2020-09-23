LEWISTON – A 2-year old who went missing late Tuesday night was found safe six hours later following an extensive search, according to Lewiston Police Lt. David St. Pierre.

St. Pierre said that the Lewiston Police Department responded to a call “just before midnight” of a 2-year old who went missing in the Howe Street area.

“The call prompted an investigation and a rather extensive search by several officers throughout the early morning hours,” St. Pierre said.

After six hours of searching, St. Pierre said the child was found uninjured in the hallway of a nearby apartment building.

The child was taken to Central Maine Medical Center for observation, St. Pierre said.

While the case remains under investigation, St. Pierre said that “all indications are that the child wandered away from the home.”

