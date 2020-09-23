COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed last Sunday’s game because a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung, according to a person familiar with the case.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of medical restriction issues.

Rookie Justin Herbert was the Chargers’ surprise starter in last Sunday’s 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Anthony Lynn said he didn’t find out until less than five minutes before kickoff that Taylor would be unable to play.

Herbert said he found out he was playing right as the Chargers were lining up to receive the opening kickoff.

Taylor was taken to the hospital due to difficulties breathing after Lynn said he had a reaction to an injection. Taylor was released Sunday night and was at the Chargers’ complex on Monday.

The NFL Players Association said on Wednesday that they have been in contact with Taylor and his agent and have started an investigation into the matter. ESPN first reported the punctured lung.

Taylor was briefly on the Chargers’ injury report Friday due to a rib injury he suffered in the Sept. 13 opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was taken off it, though, after fully participating in practice and taking all of the snaps with the first team.

Lynn did not have an update on Taylor’s status on Monday. He said that if Taylor was 100%, he would be the starter on Sunday against Carolina. However, with a punctured lung, the 10-year veteran is expected to be out indefinitely. Herbert, the sixth overall pick in April’s draft, became the ninth quarterback since the merger to throw for over 300 yards in his debut, but he threw an interception late in the third quarter that the Chiefs converted into a tying touchdown.

PANTHERS: Carolina placed Christian McCaffrey on short-term injured reserve, meaning the All-Pro running back will miss at least three games.

McCaffrey suffered a high right ankle sprain in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, an injury that normally requires a 4- to 6-week recovery period. McCaffrey said Monday that is how long he was told he should expect to miss, but added that he hopes to be back sooner. The earliest he could return is Oct. 18 when the Panthers host the Bears.

Mike Davis will start in McCaffrey’s place.

The Panthers also moved offensive lineman Chris Reed off the COVID-19 list to the active roster.

GIANTS: Two-time Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman has signed with the New York Giants and might play this weekend.

The Giants announced the move Wednesday, a day after 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley was placed on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Freeman, who was released by the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year, was at practice Wednesday. Coach Joe Judge hopes to have him ready for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers (1-1).

The Giants also will be getting running backs Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman ready to play. Lewis carried the load Sunday after Barkley was hurt in the second quarter. Gallman was inactive, but he looked good in training camp.

Freeman has 3,972 career rushing yards, 32 rushing TDs, 86 career catches and 11 more TDs through the air. He has a concussion history and played in only two games for Atlanta in 2018 due to foot, knee and groin issues. But he did play in 14 games in 2019.

