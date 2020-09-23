I consider myself a staunch independent voter who crosses party lines to vote for the best person. I can proudly say that Justin Fecteau has earned my vote for a second time for his re-election bid for state representative.

I can’t recall the last time I saw an elected official work harder than Justin. Whether it was pushing for the trades in schools, passing legislation to fight the opioid crisis, or helping the vulnerable and homeless during COVID-19, Justin never stopped representing us. He’s able to fight for us, because he’s one of us: a father and husband, teacher, veteran, and small business owner. That’s the resume we need in our corner.

It’s become clear to me that Justin went to the State House to enrich the citizens of Augusta. Please join me by voting for Justin Fecteau for state representative to keep his tireless work ethic working for us.

Matt Ellis

Augusta

