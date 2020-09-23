I consider myself a staunch independent voter who crosses party lines to vote for the best person. I can proudly say that Justin Fecteau has earned my vote for a second time for his re-election bid for state representative.
I can’t recall the last time I saw an elected official work harder than Justin. Whether it was pushing for the trades in schools, passing legislation to fight the opioid crisis, or helping the vulnerable and homeless during COVID-19, Justin never stopped representing us. He’s able to fight for us, because he’s one of us: a father and husband, teacher, veteran, and small business owner. That’s the resume we need in our corner.
It’s become clear to me that Justin went to the State House to enrich the citizens of Augusta. Please join me by voting for Justin Fecteau for state representative to keep his tireless work ethic working for us.
Matt Ellis
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Hess would hit the ground running
-
Business
Spectrum owes over $142,000 to southern Maine towns, audit alleges
-
Local & State
Audubon survey aims to point out Portland’s clear and present danger to birds
-
Letters to the Editor
Marks has experience for Maine House
-
Letters to the Editor
Pouliot a leader in these tough times
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.