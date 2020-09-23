HALLOWELL – Ann L. Lavallee, 65, of Hallowell, passed away on August 6, 2020 in Augusta after battling a long illness.

She was born in Augusta on Sept. 28, 1954, the daughter of the late Morris Fish and Pauline Bumford.

Ann is predeceased by sisters Susan and Donna, and brothers Wayne, Mike and Bobby.

She is survived by her best friend and special partner, Ronald St. Hilaire; her son, Michael Shaw and his wife Kati; and grandson Christopher; sister, Paula Welton, brothers Larry and David; nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Ann’s request, there will be no public visiting hours and no public service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Guest Book