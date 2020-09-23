EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – Beatrice Kathryn (Andrews) Hudson, 70, of East Hartford, Conn, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020 at St Francis Hospital in Hartford with her husband, Maurice Hudson, her brother Philip Andrews and sister-in-law Doreen Andrews at her bedside under the care of Hospice. Kathy had also lived in Hancock, Jackman and Houlton, and Yuma Ariz.

Kathy was born in Biddeford on May 8, 1950. She was the oldest child of William and Rachel (Gelinas) Andrews.

Kathy was predeceased by her parents; and her oldest son, Gale W. Cuddy.

She is survived by her husband, Maurice; two sons, Lance and Thomas Cuddy, both in Connecticut; her brother, Philip Andrews and his wife Doreen of Hudson; grandchildren Leah, TJ, Kensie, Logan and Jaxstin.

After various stations in the Border Patrol, Kathy’s parents settled in Jackman where she graduated from Forest Hills High School in 1968. She attended college in Farmington for a semester, but it was not for her so she moved to the Hartford, Conn. area in 1969 where she lived for the rest of her life. Kathy started working on an electronics factory assembly line, but soon after started her career in the banking industry. Her last job was as a president working with corporate accounts at Bank of America until the work was sent to India. She then worked at a tax firm, Bloom-Shapiro, until her retirement in 2006.

After her father passed in 1999, she and her mother traveled on numerous cruises to the Caribbean, as well as bus trips around the South Carolina area and to Foxwoods casino in Connecticut. She loved to play the slots!

During the last few years, Kathy’s health began to deteriorate until she succumbed to respiratory failure. During her last years, her husband Maurice was her rock and her caretaker. He kept her spirits up, took care of her and did all the things she no longer could, he was her superhero.

