AUGUSTA – Donald Francis Kelly died unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at his home as he peacefully slept next to his loving wife of 50 years, Janice L. Kelly. He was born in Madison on Oct. 29, 1931, the son of Stephen P. Kelly and Pearl E. (Reed) Kelly, both deceased.

Don played quarterback for the Madison Bulldogs and graduated as valedictorian of his class from Madison High School in 1950. He was a U.S. Naval Aviator in the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. He attended the University of Maine, Orono from 1955 to 1959 studying electrical engineering. From 1959 to 1964 he was an engineer for the Federal Aviation Agency Flight Division before being employed by Central Maine Power Company as an electrical engineer. He retired from Central Maine Power Company as a senior vice president after 29 years. He also served as president of Maine Electric Power Company, and officer and director of numerous CMP subsidiaries. He was a registered Professional Engineer and Senior Member of IEEE.

After retirement, Janice and Don resided winters at their home in Surfside Beach, S.C. and summers at their home in Augusta, visiting their children and grandchildren and camping. Don was an avid fly fisherman and especially loved fishing for Atlantic Salmon in Canada and hunting deer and birds in Maine. He also enjoyed playing golf and was a member for many years at the Augusta Country Club. He was very generous, loving and helpful to all.

Don was predeceased by his parents, Stephen P. and Pearl E. Kelly; stepmother, Helen Kelly; sister, Joyce Estes, brothers-in-law, Leo Estes, Richard Saucier and Dennis Barron; grandson, Joseph W. Violette II, and granddaughter, Jerica L. Hersom.

He is survived by his wife Janice L. Kelly, Augusta and Surfside Beach, S.C.; son James R. Violette Jr., and his wife Janice of Oakland, granddaughter Margot Cowing and her husband Roy and great-grandchildren Emily Cowing and her fiancé Oden Sanders, Hunter Cowing, and Quinn Cowing of Edina, Minn.; grandson James R. Violette, III of Oakland and great-grandchildren, Andrew of Clinton, and Taylor Peters of Prairie Grove, Ark.; daughter, Janeen L. Violette, Augusta, and grandson Jared J. Hersom and great-granddaughter, Gemma Hersom of Jacksonville, Fla.; son, Joseph W. Violette, his partner Mary Dangler of Clinton, and granddaughter Elizabeth Violette of Winslow, and Mary’s son Jay Dangler, Fairfield; and, siblings, Sheila Henderson and her husband David, Bristol, Vt., Gail Saucier, Madison, Carolee Barron, Madison, and, Alva Reed and his wife Shirley, North Anson; as well as several nieces and nephews; several Canadian aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved dog, Chloe.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Following cremation, burial with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family at Kling Cemetery, West River Rd., Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through the funeral home website at: http://www.plummerfh.com.

