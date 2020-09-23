NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Dr. Dino T. Cacioppo, 90, of North Smithfield, R.I., formerly of Ohio and California, died Sept. 19, 2020 in the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. He was the husband of the late Marjorie R. (Gagne) Cacioppo. Born in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles and Josephine (Saladino) Cacioppo.

Dr. Cacioppo earned his bachelor’s degree from Kent State University. He went on to receive his D.O. from the University of Des Moines, and his M.D. from the University of California. Dr. Cacioppo served his first internship at Cuyahoga Falls Hospital in Ohio, and his surgical residency at Kaiser Foundation Hospital, Oakland, Calif., where he was also chief resident. He practiced surgery in San Leandro, Calif., and was the chief of surgery in three of its area hospitals: Humana Hospital, Laurel Grove Hospital, and Doctor’s Hospital. Dr. Cacioppo served on the Board of Regents at the International College of Surgeons, and was board certified by the American College of Abdominal Surgery. He was a member of the California Medical Association, the American Medical Association, and the Alameda-Contra Costa Medical Association.

Dr. Cacioppo was passionate about aviation was a member of the AOPA, and enjoyed giving family and friends exhilarating rides in his Piper Seneca and DC3. He also happily spent summers in Maine with his wife Marge, at their lake home where they welcomed their children, grandchildren and friends from near and far. Dino took great pride in decorating his home for the holidays with outdoor light displays that delighted his grandchildren and caused many a passerby to stop and admire.

He leaves his daughters, Dina (Paul) Dutremble, of North Smithfield, R.I., Debra (Michael) Delaney, of Castro Valley, Calif., Cheryl (Gary) Prather, of Uniontown, Ohio, Vicki Stone of Escondido, Calif., and Lori (Richard) Lute of Taylor, Texas; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his cousin, Joseph (Isabel) Cacioppo, of Uniontown, Ohio; and many nephews and nieces.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph (Erla) Cacioppo, and Dominic (Rhea) Cacioppo, and two sisters, Judge Mary Cacioppo and Josephine Cacioppo.

Dino is remembered as a dedicated husband and admired for his joyful partnership, devotion and care of Marge. Dino lived an amazing life and wanted his daughters and family to know he died happy and loved them all.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, R.I., with family services to be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to

St. Antoine Residence SCU Activities,

10 Rhodes Avenue,

North Smithfield, RI 02896-6999.

http://www.holtfuneralhome.com

Guest Book