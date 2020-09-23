WESTON, Mass. – Julius “Zeci” Goos of Naples Fla. passed away peacefully in his sleep the early morning of Sept. 21, 2020. Born Sept. 8, 1922, in Bangor, Zeci just celebrated his 98th birthday with his family by his side. Zeci was a quiet, unassuming, humble man – a real mensch! His Yiddish name “Zeci” appropriately translates in English to “Sweet”.

Growing up on York Street in Bangor, Zeci and his family were prominent members of the Bangor Jewish community. Zeci was proud of the fact that his father, the first in his family to emigrate to the United States in the early 20th Century, worked hard to bring over 10 family members from Europe to the United States and Canada. Religious observance was an important part of his family heritage and he remained committed to Judaism in all forms. Zeci remained close to his three siblings, Albert Goos, Ruth Goos Lotker, and Adelle Goos Rubin who predeceased him. Zeci’s childhood job was helping his father in his cow brokerage business translating English to Yiddish. As a school age child, Zeci was a great baseball player and loved baseball throughout his life. He was an avid Red Sox fan, watching the 10-2 victory over the Yankees the night he passed.

Zeci studied mechanical engineering at the University of Maine Orono class of 1944. During World War II his military service involved working on the Manhattan Project in Oakridge, Tenn. designing cooling systems for separating uranium and safety protocols to prevent radiation exposure during the manufacture of the atomic bomb. Following the war, he worked as an engineer for Union Carbide in New York City.

Zeci moved back to Maine where through his sister, Adelle, he met her good friend and his wife of 68 years, Charlotte Kofman Goos who predeceased him just 11 weeks ago. Zeci and Charlotte moved to Augusta and Zeci established a business as a wholesale distributor of poultry. He was very well respected by his workers and clients alike as an honorable, honest, hard-working businessman. Upon retiring, he partnered in Charlotte’s antique business traveling to antique shows throughout New England. For the past 25 years, Charlotte and Zeci divided their time between Naples, Fla. and East Winthrop. He and Charlotte were avid golfers at Augusta Country Club and Country Side in Naples. He and Charlotte remained jitterbug dancers well into their 90s.

Charlotte and Zeci were founding members of Temple Beth El in Augusta. Among his many roles at the synagogue, Zeci conducted Friday night services as a lay rabbi, led Passover community seder, and taught young students how to lay tefillin. In 2005, he celebrated a second Bar Mitzvah 70 years after his first. One of the fondest family memories was listening to Zeci simultaneously translate the Passover Haggadah from English to Yiddish to Hebrew during the family seder.

Zeci is survived by his children and in-laws, Stanley Goos and Susan Parker, Sylvia Goos Greene and Steve Greene, and Dr. Sam Goos and Sarah Goos. He is survived by his grandchildren, Dr. Ben Parker Goos, Sophie Parker Goos, Max Greene and his wife Caroline Greene, Jake Greene, Zach Goos, and Ariel Goos.

Zeci will be laid to rest next to his wife, Charlotte, in a ceremony for immediate family at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at Temple Beth El Memorial Park in Portland.

